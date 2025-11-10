NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $188.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

