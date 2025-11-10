NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

