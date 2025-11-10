Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,393 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $238,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of PM opened at $153.26 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. The firm has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

