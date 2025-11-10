Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $59,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $146.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. The stock has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

