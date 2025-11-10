Q4 Earnings Estimate for Cronos Group Issued By Roth Capital

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report released on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Cronos Group had a net margin of 27.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 million.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

CRON opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 53.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

