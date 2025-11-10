Q4 Earnings Estimate for PCOR Issued By DA Davidson

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Procore Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCOR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $58,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 187,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,851.98. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $542,747.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,115,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,719,346.72. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,519 in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

