Q4 Earnings Forecast for Amplitude Issued By DA Davidson

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amplitude in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amplitude has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.08 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.05 EPS.

In related news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,948.72. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,891,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,034,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,922,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 153,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 182,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

