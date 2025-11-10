Q4 Earnings Forecast for AppLovin Issued By William Blair

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Weiss Ratings raised AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.64.

APP stock opened at $619.93 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $604.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,954.44. This represents a 38.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,159,138 shares of company stock worth $516,256,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

