Q4 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Cut by Zacks Research

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.2% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. increased its stake in Bank of America by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 19,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

