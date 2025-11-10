Q4 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Decreased by Roth Capital

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report released on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $149.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.3%

CHRD stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

