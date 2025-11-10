Q4 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMAB. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $954,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 377.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

