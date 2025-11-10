Q4 EPS Estimates for Inspirato Increased by Northland Capmk

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Inspirato in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.06 million. Inspirato has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspirato has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 45.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspirato by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

