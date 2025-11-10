Q4 EPS Forecast for Baldwin Insurance Group Cut by Analyst

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Baldwin Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Baldwin Insurance Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,199 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

