Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LPX Q4 Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPX. Vertical Research started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $122.87.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

