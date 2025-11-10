Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. 24,167,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 796.40.

The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 697.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 744.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

