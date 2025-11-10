Rightmove’s (RMV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 885 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 796.40.

Rightmove Trading Down 12.5%

Rightmove Company Profile

LON:RMV opened at GBX 573.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 474.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 827. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 697.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.39.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

