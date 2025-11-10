Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $55,684,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,385,742 shares of company stock valued at $403,923,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $130.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

