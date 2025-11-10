Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.15. Approximately 58,495,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 59,435,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

