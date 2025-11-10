Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.15. Approximately 58,495,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 59,435,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16.

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

