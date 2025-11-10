Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) was up 20% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 256,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 114,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

