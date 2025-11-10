Roth Capital Comments on Joint’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Get Joint alerts:

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Joint in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Joint had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JYNT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Grandpre purchased 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $156,541.44. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,887.04. This trade represents a 288.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 34,388 shares of company stock valued at $367,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 5,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Joint by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 25.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

