Roth Capital Has Optimistic View of Green Plains Q4 Earnings

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $508.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Green Plains and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Price Performance

Green Plains stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $706.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.1% during the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,566,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 355,685 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $8,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,478 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,386,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 926,553 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $294,372.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,558 shares in the company, valued at $575,906.58. The trade was a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.