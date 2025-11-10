Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HDSN Earnings

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDSN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $6.85 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $299.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

