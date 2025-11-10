Roth Capital Predicts Reduced Earnings for Carriage Services

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carriage Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSV. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of CSV opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $645.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 120.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $577,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This trade represents a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.47%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

