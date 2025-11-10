Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 144,366 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

