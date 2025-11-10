Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,181,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $57,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

