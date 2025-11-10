Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Holdings Cut by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 11.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

