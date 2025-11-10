Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,019,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 361,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.43.

About Sirios Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.