SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,202 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $32,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.53 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

