SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Americana Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,966 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $57,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,348,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 324,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 123,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,297,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

