SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $105.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

