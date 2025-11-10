SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,736 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 965,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

