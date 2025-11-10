SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KCE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

KCE stock opened at $146.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average of $146.13. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $158.42.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.