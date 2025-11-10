Sportradar Group AG $SRAD Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 2,163.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sportradar Group by 1,303.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 36,052 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter.

SRAD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 2.01. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.04 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

