Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 8.5% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 136,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stryker from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (down previously from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $355.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

