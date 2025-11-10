Swiss Life (SWSDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Swiss Life to post earnings of $27.35 per share and revenue of $15.5086 billion for the quarter.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Stock Up 1.6%

OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $1,082.09 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $734.97 and a 1-year high of $1,148.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,055.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,030.55.

About Swiss Life

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.