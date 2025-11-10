Telsey Advisory Group Expects Reduced Earnings for Arhaus

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Arhaus had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $344.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arhaus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 120,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arhaus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 328,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 121,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

