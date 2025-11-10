The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $786.03 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $778.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

