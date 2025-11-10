TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,449,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.30.

TNR Gold Price Performance

TNR Gold Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$18.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

