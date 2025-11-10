TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,449,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average session volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 target price on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNR Gold

TNR Gold Stock Down 14.3%

About TNR Gold

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.