TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,449,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TNR Gold
TNR Gold Stock Performance
TNR Gold Company Profile
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.