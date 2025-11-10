UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,268 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $324.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

