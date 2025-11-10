Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.64 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.00.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

