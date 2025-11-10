Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $616.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $611.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.93. The company has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

