Visa Inc. $V Position Cut by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,874,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.2% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,568,000 after acquiring an additional 473,978 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $335.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.84. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $615.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.11%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

