Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $335.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.84. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

