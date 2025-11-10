Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $818.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

