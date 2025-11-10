What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for Air Canada Q4 Earnings?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Air Canada had a positive return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada
Air Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Air Canada has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.56.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.