What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for Air Canada Q4 Earnings?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Air Canada had a positive return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. National Bankshares cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Air Canada has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.56.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

