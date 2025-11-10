William Blair Has Bullish Outlook for Frontdoor Q4 Earnings

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $50.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 488,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 316,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.