William Blair Has Positive Forecast for Arhaus Q4 Earnings

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.84 on Monday. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Arhaus had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $344.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arhaus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 120,314 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Arhaus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 185.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 328,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,915 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

